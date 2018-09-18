ST. LOUIS — A major event will not be coming to The Dome at America's Center for the 2019 season.

Field Entertainment Inc. announced the Supercross schedule for the 2019 season, and St. Louis was not on the list. A spokeswoman said the lack of an event in 2019 does not mean they won't return in the future.

The event was last in St. Louis on March 17, 2018.

Field Entertainment will be bringing Monster Jam to The Dome on March 2 and 3. St. Louis Monster Jam 2019 tickets go on sale to the public Tuesday, September 25 via Ticketmaster.

