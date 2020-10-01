ST. LOUIS — Patients at Shriners Hospital had big smiles on their faces on Thursday.

They got to hang out with some professional Supercross riders.

Staff and patients got to try a virtual reality motocross bike and even tried some of the gear on. Riders signed autographs and played video games featuring the riders.

Bubba Pauli, a rider from Edwardsville, was there.

“Just giving back to the kids and seeing a smile on their face, you gotta remember we were all kids one day and get excited for this stuff too, especially when they’re in time of need,” he said.

Pauli will be one of many racing in the Monster Energy Supercross event at the Dome at America’s Center this weekend.

The event will be held Saturday and Sunday. The gates open at noon on Saturday and racing will begin at 7 p.m. On Sunday, the venue opens at 8 a.m. and racing begins at noon.

If you’d like to attend the event, tickets are $10 and you can click here to purchase.