ST. LOUIS — 5 On Your Side along with Nine Network Public Media and the St. Louis Public Radio will host an hour-long senate debate between Republican Josh Hawley and Democrat Claire McCaskill.

The debate will take place at Nine Network’s studio in St. Louis Thursday at 7 p.m. with a live audience of 130 Missourians.

Tonight’s episode of Superstore and The Good Place can be seen Friday at 2 a.m. due to our live coverage of the U.S. Senate Debate between Claire McCaskill and Josh Hawley.

Superstore will be from 2 to 2:30 and The Good Place will run from 2:30 to 3.

Missouri Senate race | What you need to know about McCaskill, Hawley debate tonight

