St. Louis County police investigating 5-year-old's death as suspicious

Police added that the child did not suffer any obvious trauma or injury that would cause death

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police are investigating a 5-year-old boy's death as suspicious.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis County Police Department, around 5 p.m., investigators were notified of the death of a 5-year-old boy at a hospital in the City of St. Louis.

Police said they believe the boy was likely in the Spanish Lake area - possibly in the 1700 block of Chiquita Terrace - prior to his arrival at the hospital.

Police added that the child did not suffer any obvious trauma or injury that would cause death. The investigation remains very active at this time, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.