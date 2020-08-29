Investigation underway after person found dead inside vacant St. Louis home

Police found a person dead inside a home in the 5900 block of Kennerly Friday evening

ST. LOUIS — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a person was found dead inside a vacant residence Friday afternoon.

According to the report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 5900 block of Kennerly Avenue around 5:40 p.m. where a person was found dead inside.

No other information has been made available.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.