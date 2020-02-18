ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police have arrested and identified who they believe shot an off-duty Calverton Park police officer Sunday, and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell is seeking arrest warrants against him.

Bell’s office is also asking that no bond be allowed against the man, said Tim Swope, Bell’s spokesman.

The man has not yet been charged, so his name has not been released, Swope said.

On Tuesday, police arrested a man they believe is the shooter following a pursuit in north St. Louis County.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Wanted: Police searching for man accused of shooting off-duty officer FERGUSON, Mo. - A Calverton Park police officer is recovering at home after he was shot multiple times while he was off-duty and working security at a Ferguson Walmart Sunday night. Police are still looking for the gunman. St.

