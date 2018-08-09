ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police have confirmed they have a suspect in custody connected to the fatal shooting of Alexander Marley in a south county Walmart parking lot on Thursday.
St. Louis County police have a 38-year-old man in custody.
Police are also saying they believe the suspect is connected to a robbery and kidnapping that occurred in the Central West End on Wednesday morning.
They were previously looking for this person of interest:
It is not known if the suspect knew the victim (Alexander Marley) of the Walmart murder, pictured below.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.