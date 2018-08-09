ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police have confirmed they have a suspect in custody connected to the fatal shooting of Alexander Marley in a south county Walmart parking lot on Thursday.

St. Louis County police have a 38-year-old man in custody.

Police are also saying they believe the suspect is connected to a robbery and kidnapping that occurred in the Central West End on Wednesday morning.

They were previously looking for this person of interest:

Suspect waiting at the corner of Lake at Westminster Place

It is not known if the suspect knew the victim (Alexander Marley) of the Walmart murder, pictured below.

Alexander Marley

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

