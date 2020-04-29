Suspect dies after being shot by police in Sikeston

It happened early Wednesday morning along Dorothy Street

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after a person was shot and killed by police early Wednesday morning.

At around 1:46 a.m., the Sikeston Department of Public Safety was called to a home along Dorothy Street for a shooting.

At around 2:35 a.m., while officers were investigating at the scene, the suspect approached the home.

Officers made contact with the suspect and the situation “escalated” when the suspect refused to follow verbal commands, according to MSHP.

Officers then fired at the suspect who suffered gunshot wounds. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident.

No other information about the shooting or the suspect has been released.