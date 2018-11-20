ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A man was taken into custody hours after being barricaded for hours inside a north St. Louis County apartment.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Gladstone Place around 11:15 a.m. after an officer was attacked by a suspect.

The suspect is known for being wanted for a parole violation regarding a robbery.

Once the officer approached him, he got ahold of her stun gun. The officer fired shots, but it's uncleari f he was struck by the gunfire.

The 46-year-old suspect then barricaded himself inside an apartment at the Lucas and Hunt Village apartment complex. Around 3 p.m., he was taken into custody without incident.

An officer with the St. Louis County Police Department was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The officer fell down and the suspect started grabbing at her gun belt. After a struggle, the suspect successfully disarmed her of her department-issued Taser. She un-holstered her department-issued handgun and fired at least one shot at the suspect.

Lutheran North was placed on lockdown while the incident occurred.

Police said this incident is not related to the search for a suspect in the Catholic Supply homicide.

