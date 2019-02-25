ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a shooting victim showed up to a police station around 10 p.m. Saturday.

According to police at the North Patrol Division at 4014 Union Boulevard, officers heard multiple gun shots from their front parking lot. A 29-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his shoulder.

He told police he was driving near Semple and Clara when an unknown man fired shots at him. The suspect followed the victim to the police station and continued to fire shots at him.

The man was transported to a hospital where he’s listed in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.