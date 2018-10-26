ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a man was carjacked in St. Louis’ Fountain Park neighborhood Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 900 block of N. Euclid Ave. around 11:20 p.m. where a 20-year-old man was sitting in his 2008 Chevrolet Impala was approached by an unknown man who displayed a gun and told him to get out of his vehicle.

The suspect struck the victim on the head with his gun, took his property from his pockets and fled the in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim was able to flee the scene and refused medical attention.

