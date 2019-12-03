BONNE TERRE, Mo. – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Bonne Terre Monday night.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said they were called around 10 p.m. to investigate an officer-involved shooting near Church and Lake Drive. An officer responded to a domestic call and got into a fight with the suspect and ‘had to shoot the suspect,’ according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The suspect was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries.

No other details have been made available.