FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man is in custody after police said he was involved in the theft of three rental cars in Fairview Heights overnight.

Police said they were called to the Avis Car Rental on N. Illinois Street in Fairview Heights Thursday for an overnight break-in. When they arrived, they found several sets of keys and computers were missing from the business.

Police said one of the cars was pulled over by an officer in Swansea before it was reported stolen, so officers were able to identify a suspect early on.

Police took the suspect into custody and found one of the stolen cars behind his home. The other two cars were found in the same neighborhood where they were taken.

Anyone with more information in this case is asked to call Fairview Heights Police Department at (618) 489-2130 or by leaving a tip through their website.

