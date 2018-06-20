AFFTON, Mo. – Police arrested a woman seen dancing and stealing scratchers in security video at an Affton QuikTrip.

Tinisha Dixon, 35, was arrested for petty larceny. Police said she admitted to the crime and returned the tickets to the Gas Station.

She was seen in security video jumping over the counter at the QuikTrip off Gravois Road early Monday morning and got away with an unknown number of scratchers.

“While the video of her face isn’t completely clear, we’re hoping someone recognizes those dope dance moves,” St. Louis County Police Affton Southwest Precinct said on Facebook Wednesday.

