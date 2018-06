ST. LOUIS – A man wanted for homicide in Mississippi died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a standoff in north St. Louis.



According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Marshals were trying to arrest the suspect in the 3800 block of Greer when he answered the door, they heard a gunshot behind him. U.S. Marshals backed off and called in the swat team. It was determined the suspect died of an apparent gunshot wound.



