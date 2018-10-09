ST. LOUIS — The man charged with the shooting of a man at a South County Walmart is now facing charges for the kidnapping of a 17-year-old boy in the Central West End last week.

Jesse Michael Kelley was charged with robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action in connection with the Thursday morning crime. It comes a few days after Kelley pleaded guilty to damaging/destroying a building and knowingly and intentionally stealing an explosive material, according to federal court records. The material turned out to be a glue material.

Police said the 17-year-old boy was sitting in his car in front of his home in the 5100 block of Westminster Place around 6:55 a.m. when an unknown man entered the rear driver’s seat of his car and pointed a gun at him and demanded he drive him to get money.

The victim drove to the 300 block of North Kingshighway where he was able to get cash for the suspect.

Kelley was identified through a CrimeStoppers tip after his photo was circulated by the media. The victim then identified him out of a photo lineup.

