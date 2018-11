ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after a person was shot at in St. Louis’ Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the intersection of Forest Park Parkway and DeBaliviere Avenue around 4:30 p.m.

No one was hit by a bullet, but police did find a victim who told them someone shot at their vehicle.

No suspects are in custody.

Police have not provided any other details.

