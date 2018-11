HAZELWOOD, Mo. – A suspect is on the loose after robbing a man in Hazelwood early Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Hazelcrest Drive around 5:15 a.m. where they found a 39-year-old man who said while exiting his vehicle he was approached by a man with a gun.

The suspect demanded the man’s belongings. He got away with a small amount of currency.

The suspect fled the scene and the victim was not injured.

© 2018 KSDK