JEFFERSON CO., Mo. – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Jefferson County Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 12000 block of Highway TT, which is south of Festus, sometime before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

According to Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak, a theft suspect was shot in the shoulder after a physical confrontation with a deputy. The deputy has minor injuries after the struggle. The suspect was transported to a hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.