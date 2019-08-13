CREVE COEUR, Mo. — Part of Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur was evacuated Monday evening after a patient brought what police believe was a homemade firework.

A hospital spokeswoman said a man was admitted at the hospital at around 6:30 for an unrelated injury when employees discovered a suspicious item.

When Creve Coeur police arrived, they requested help from the St. Louis County Bomb and Arson Squad. Parts of the hospital were evacuated until police could identify what the item was.

After investigating, police determined it was likely a homemade firework.

Investigators with the Creve Coeur Police Department said they will interview the patient once it is "medically feasible."

