Suspects' arrests big relief to west St. Louis County shopper who was robbed

"I feel a lot better now, but it was very, very terrifying and traumatizing," Sandi McMillin said

MANCHESTER, Mo. — What started out as a routine run to a Town and Country Schnucks last month for Sandi McMillin, instantly took a frightening turn.

"It was very terrifying. It caught me off guard," McMillin said.

"Somebody in a dark blue SUV pulled up next to me very close," McMillin said.

Witnesses told police that somebody was 18-year-old Murrieta.

"He rolled down his window and started pulling me towards the vehicle and grabbed me. He kept dragging me, but I was sort of holding on and he's just driving through the parking lot," added the 43 year old mom.

Sandi said the stranger wanted her purse and she feared for her life.

"I know I started yelling he was driving me with his car and he had my purse. I'm screaming help and everyone was rushing over to help me. I actually thought I might get run over," McMillin said.

She suffered several several injuries when she fell to the ground.

McMillin said Murrieta sped off with her purse and credit cards.

"I stood up. I was bleeding and at that point I was very, very traumatized," said Sandi.

Murrieta is charged with robbery and stealing.

Eighteen-year-old John Freeman and 20-year-old Reshon Cole also face charges in connection with crime against McMillin.

And, this week prosecutors slapped Murrieta with more charges.

Manchester police say he and three others are accused of operating a car theft ring and committing crimes against dating back to May.

"I'm very, very grateful that they are off the streets," said McMillin.

McMillin says as a result of the scare outside the supermarket, she's not on the defense more and more alert when she's out in public and she has a message for other women.