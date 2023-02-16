Suspended Pattonville High School student makes social media threat, gets arrested

Police said a student that was serving a suspension made the threat.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A high school student was taken into custody Thursday after police said the student made violent threats on social media.

According to a press release from the Maryland Heights Police Department, the department was informed of a threat toward Pattonville High School at around 8 a.m.

Police said a student that was serving a suspension made the threat. The department and the school's resource officer started an investigation right away.

Officers located the student and took the student into custody. The student was then taken to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.