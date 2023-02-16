x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Suspended Pattonville High School student makes social media threat, gets arrested

Police said a student that was serving a suspension made the threat.
Credit: Google Maps
A sign outside Pattonville High School

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A high school student was taken into custody Thursday after police said the student made violent threats on social media.

According to a press release from the Maryland Heights Police Department, the department was informed of a threat toward Pattonville High School at around 8 a.m.

Police said a student that was serving a suspension made the threat. The department and the school's resource officer started an investigation right away.

Officers located the student and took the student into custody. The student was then taken to the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center.

"All threats towards our schools, students, and staff are taken seriously by the Maryland Heights Police Department and when probable cause exists, criminal charges will be filed against any and all offenders," the letter said.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

What you need to know about Soulard Mardi Gras

Before You Leave, Check This Out