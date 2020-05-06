Police investigating suspicious backpack outside business in south St. Louis

A black backpack was found on a sidewalk outside nail salon

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police blocked traffic along Hampton Avenue between Marquette and Pernod avenues for almost two hours Friday after finding a suspicious backpack outside a business there.

A black backpack could be seen laying on the sidewalk outside the Nail Luxe Salon in the 3500 block of Hampton Avenue near a sign that directs customers to the front door with an arrow.

Police responded to the area just before noon Friday. Traffic was moving again by 1:15 p.m.

The Bomb & Arson truck arrived, and about a dozen police cars gathered near the area lined by businesses on the city’s south side.

People from the businesses and residents who live behind them were taking pictures of the scene, but officers asked them to keep their distance.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.