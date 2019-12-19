FLORISSANT, Mo. — Two people are in custody after the suspicious death of an infant in Florissant.

According to the Florissant Police Department, officers responded to the 1400 block of Stonebury Court around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

The infant was pronounced dead shortly after they were called to the home, police said. The two in custody have not been identified.

No other information has been released.

