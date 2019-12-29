ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in Moline Acres on Saturday.

The St. Louis County Police Department said that Moline Acres police responded to the 2300 block of Gardner Drive at 5:32 p.m. for a shooting.

They found a man dead inside a home with an apparent gunshot wound. His identity has not been released.

Moline Acres police contacted the St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, which is now leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Call for fire 'on top of the Arch' turns out to be clouds ST. LOUIS - A call for a fire on top of the Gateway Arch on Saturday night turned out to be a false alarm. The St. Louis Fire Department responded to the call just after 8 p.m. and several fire trucks gathered at the base of the Arch.

RELATED: Work begins on $80M project to fix 'decades' of flooding problems on Brentwood's Manchester Road

RELATED: Puppy found in trash can held shut with bungee cords behind Wood River Walmart

RELATED: 3 injured after shooting in parking lot of Florissant bar

RELATED: Man charged in 1987 murder of Franklin County woman