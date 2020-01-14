ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in south St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon.

St. Louis County officers responded to the 7900 block of Hildesheim around 12:50 p.m.

A man in his early 40s was found unresponsive and suffered from apparent physical injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Detectives from the bureau of crimes against persons are investigating, a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department said.

Police originally said the incident was a suspicious death investigation, but then reclassified it to a homicide investigation.

Schools in the Bayless School District were put on lockdown around 1 p.m. for about 15 minutes after police contacted them about an 'unspecified incident.' The lockdown was lifted once police gave the all clear, a spokesperson said.

