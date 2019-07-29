ST. LOUIS – A suspicious death investigation is underway after an infant was found dead inside a home in St. Louis’ Clifton Heights neighborhood.

The child abuse unit and homicide detectives responded to the 6000 block of Magnolia around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police said the death is being investigated as suspicious pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information is urged to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371 or contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.