ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the street in St. Louis’ Boulevard Heights neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Officers received a call for an ‘accident, person struck’ around 5 a.m. at the intersection of Carondelet Blvd and Courtois St.

Accident reconstruction and homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the death as suspicious.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.