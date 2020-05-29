x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

1 dead, 1 injured in Velda City shooting

St. Louis County police said a suspicious death investigation is underway
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Police units responds to the scene of an emergency.

VELDA CITY, Mo. — A suspicious death investigation is underway after a double shooting in Velda City early Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Department, officers from the Velda City Police Department responded to a call for a shooting at 1:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Edison Avenue.

Officers found a man and woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to an area hospital with a leg injury.

The Velda City Police Department requested the St. Louis County Police Department’s assistance.

A spokesperson said the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now leading the death investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any information or to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Actress Ellie Kemper is quarantining in St. Louis

Restaurants, salons, shops: Here's what can reopen in Illinois' Phase 3