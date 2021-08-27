Report of 'suspicious package' near the Arch was false alarm, police say

Police asked people nearby to shelter in place and avoid the area after a suspicious package was reported Friday morning

ST. LOUIS — Several streets were closed downtown Friday morning as police investigated a call for a "suspicious package" near the Gateway Arch.

The report was determined to be a false alarm more than an hour later and police began to reopen the area.

The call came in shortly before 7:30 a.m. near the south leg of the Arch. St. Louis police did not give an evacuation order but asked those nearby to shelter in place. Several streets in the area were closed for an investigation, including 4th and Market Street and 1 Memorial Drive.

Pedestrians and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

At around 9 a.m., police updated that they investigated the package and found nothing dangerous.

The area is now safe. Investigation into the “Suspicious Package” revealed no dangerous devices.



The streets/area will be back open shortly. https://t.co/Q9uNMGcfss pic.twitter.com/I0wzQrzAlZ — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) August 27, 2021