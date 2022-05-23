MetroLink trains resume between Grand and Civic Center stations after suspicious package investigation

Passengers may experience minor delays as the trains return to their regular schedules.

ST. LOUIS — MetroLink trains have resumed service between the Grand and Civic Center stations after halting for more than an hour Monday morning due to a suspicious package, officials said.

According to MetroLink, the package was found near the light rail system. Shuttles were taking passengers by bus between the Grand, Union Station and Civic Center stations, with delays of up to an hour.

Shortly after 8 a.m., MetroLink announced the situation had been resolved and trains were resuming normal service. Bus shuttles were canceled.

Riders may experience minor delays as trains resume their regular schedules, Metro said.

