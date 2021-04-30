'Suspicious package' reported at Old Courthouse in St. Louis

Police said traffic is restricted, so people should avoid the area

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a suspicious package was reported at the Old Courthouse in downtown St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s bomb and arson unit is on the scene. Police said traffic is restricted, so people should avoid the area.

Police didn't released any other information about the incident. This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as 5 On Your Side receives more details.

