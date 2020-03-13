SWANSEA, Ill. — A driver was killed and two children were injured in a crash Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Route 161 at Morgan Street near High Mount School at 7 p.m.

The Swansea Police Department said a car was waiting on Morgan Street waiting to pull out. The driver let several cars pass and pulled out in front of a vehicle that was driving eastbound.

Both vehicles were thrown across Route 161 and landed in the northern ditch.

Swansea officers arrived within two minutes. The Swansea Fire Department, Abbott Ambulance and Metro East Crash Assist Team also responded.

The driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Two children in the car were also treated for injuries. Police have not released their ages or conditions.

The driver has not been identified pending notification of family.

"This fatality could turn out to be just a momentary lapse of attention that turned fatal," the police department said.

While the road was closed for investigation, police said a man drove around a fire vehicle that was blocking the road from traffic.

A 66-year-old man was pulled over and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

