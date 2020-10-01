SWANSEA, Ill. — Firefighters in Swansea are celebrating the birth of a fallen brother's daughter, and they posed with the newborn for a picture.

Brett Korves was killed in a car crash last April. Shortly after his death, his wife Alex learned she was pregnant.

She recently gave birth and named the baby girl Brett. Alex is also starting a foundation in his memory, called Brett's First Responders.

The photos were taken by Sugarfoot Photography and posted on Facebook on Wednesday. The post has hundreds of shares and likes.

"Please help us welcome Brett Grace into this world," a message from Alex Korves on Facebook said. "Brett was born December 12, 2019. She was named after her father, Brett Korves, who passed away in a tragic car collision on April 4, 2019. Along with being a devoted husband and great father, Brett was also a volunteer firefighter for the Swansea Fire Department and active in stock car racing. Though he is missed everyday, we are determined to keep his legacy alive by starting a foundation in his honor, Brett’s First Responders. The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this time and a special thank you to the Swansea Fire Fighters for honoring Brett like they have."

The firefighter holding Brett Grace in the images is her Grandfather, Jack Korves. Brett Korves was a third-generation firefighter.

A GoFundMe page was started to help the family at the time of Brett's death.

For more information about Sugarfoot Photography, you can find the business on Facebook.

More local news:

RELATED: Blues team dog Barclay gets his Stanley Cup champion collar

RELATED: Drink beer and help Australia at this St. Louis brewery

RELATED: 'I do it because I love the animals' | Woman helps hundreds of dogs, cats