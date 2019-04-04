ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody after a Swansea firefighter was killed in a crash in St. Louis County.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the intersection of Page Avenue and North Warson Road in Midland Township for an accident.

KSDK

Police said it was a two-car crash. A Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound on Page when it hit a Chevrolet Cruze in the middle of the intersection.

Police said the man driving the Cruze, 30-year-old Brett Korves, was attempting to make a left turn onto North Warson Road when he was hit by the Camaro.

Due to the impact of the crash, Korves' car went off the road and rolled over. Korves was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Camaro, a 21-year-old man, was taken into custody after the accident. He has not yet been charged with any crime.

The Swansea Fire Department made a post on Facebook Thursday night expressing their sadness for their fallen firefighter, offering their thoughts and prayers to his family.

Korves was a 10-year veteran with the department.

Anyone with information regarding the crash should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).