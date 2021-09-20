Swansea hires first Black police officers in history of department

In a Facebook post, both men were described as lifelong public servants with experience in law enforcement

SWANSEA, Ill. — Two new police officers in Swansea are making history for the department.

Jon Williams and Darrell Dunn were hired as the department's newest officers last week, becoming the department's first two Black officers, according to Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson.

In a Facebook post, both men were described as lifelong public servants with experience in law enforcement.

Williams has experience as a social worker, mental health advocate, juvenile detention officer and a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer, the department said in a Facebook post. He previously applied with the Swansea Police Department, but was told applicants had more law enforcement experience and college degrees in related fields. He reapplied a few years later after earning his bachelor's degree and serving as a member of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Dunn served his country in the Navy and has served on various police departments in the St. Louis area and in other major metropolitan areas, moving on occasion because his wife was in the military. He also has experience as a paramedic.