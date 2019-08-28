SWANSEA, Ill. — Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson posted a warning on Facebook after a 13-year-old girl reported an interaction she has with a stranger on her way home from school Tuesday.

The post said the girl got off the bus at a subdivision in the northeast end of Swansea when a man in his 50s or 60s drove up to her in a small, green pick-up truck. She said he asked if he could tell her a joke, but she kept walking.

The girl said he kept trying to talk to her, but she ignored him.

Chief Johnson said he wanted to send the message out to inform parents and keep children safe.

