Swansea police looking for missing, non-verbal man with autism

SWANSEA, Ill. — The Swansea police and fire departments are looking for a missing man with autism.

According to a Facebook post on Thursday night, the man named Melvin was last seen walking in the Castle Acres subdivision. The post did not say what his last name was.

The post said he is 5-foot-11 and 140 pounds. He was wearing a blue and yellow, short-sleeved polo shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and glasses.

Police said Melvin, a 30-year-old, is non-verbal.