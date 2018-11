CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Police are investigating after someone carved swastikas into the snow at an apartment complex in Creve Coeur Thursday night.

Officers responded to Town and Four Drive in the Vicion on the Lake apartment complex around 7 p.m.

Police are asking for the public’s help to obtain any information about people in the area during that time.

Anyone with information should contact 314-872-2543.

© 2018 KSDK