ST. LOUIS – Police are on scene of a standoff with a man in north St. Louis.

Officers were called to the 4800 block of Bessie for a burglar in the building around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they received preliminary information that the suspect is possibly armed. All other occupants of the home were evacuated.

Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

