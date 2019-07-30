ST. LOUIS – Police are on scene of a standoff with a man in north St. Louis.
Officers were called to the 4800 block of Bessie for a burglar in the building around 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said they received preliminary information that the suspect is possibly armed. All other occupants of the home were evacuated.
Crisis negotiators and a SWAT team are on scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
Other local stories
Woman shot to death in Pagedale
'I want more answers' | Man finds frozen baby in mom's freezer in south St. Louis