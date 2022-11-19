Tackle Hunger update: Help Operation Food Search

While schools have helped collect 40,000 pounds of food, there are still many people in need.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis high schools have stepped up all season to help those in need.

Meeting on the football field, these teams also took on a challenge to collect the most nonperishable food for Operation Food Search.

These are some schools that stand out this season:

Lutheran St. Charles

Breese Central

Ladue

Duchesne

Mater Dei

DONATE OR GET HELP: operationfoodsearch.org

All schools involved have collected more than 40,000 pounds of food for people in need this year.

Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.