Tackle Hunger update: Help Operation Food Search

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis high schools have stepped up all season to help those in need.
Meeting on the football field, these teams also took on a challenge to collect the most nonperishable food for Operation Food Search.
These are some schools that stand out this season:
Lutheran St. Charles
Breese Central
Ladue
Duchesne
Mater Dei
DONATE OR GET HELP: operationfoodsearch.org
All schools involved have collected more than 40,000 pounds of food for people in need this year.
Tackle Hunger is sponsored by Neighbors Credit Union.
So far this season, Tackle Hunger and Neighbors Credit Union locations have collected 40,629 pounds of donated food. The total donations are valued at $72,088.75. This will provide quality nutrition to 11,145 people for one day.