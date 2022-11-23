Tackle Hunger: Operation Food Search still needs help

ST. LOUIS — All football season, St. Louis area high schools have stepped up to help those in need with our Tackle Hunger campaign.
Our Tackle Hunger sponsor, Neighbors Credit Union, presented a $5,500 check to Operation Food Search Wednesday as the campaign wrapped up.
Area schools donated 44,479 pounds of food. The top collector in 2022 was Lutheran St. Charles. Students there collected more than 6,000 pounds of food.
One Edwardsville High School student donated more than 800 pounds of food all by himself!
"I just had the idea in mind, I just want to help some people. Help them get through because as far as I know this winter is going to be a tough winter, so why not just see if I can help them just a little bit away to get them through the winter and put some food on the table," Will Wojcieszak said.
Operation Food Search still needs donations to continue its mission. Click here to help.