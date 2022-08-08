Taco Bell in Ballwin catches fire early Monday

No one was inside the Taco Bell and no injuries were reported from the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALLWIN, Mo. — A Taco Bell in the 15000 block of Manchester Road in Ballwin caught fire at about 3 am. Monday.

The Metro West Fire Protection District responded to the restaurant fire. The first firefighters on scene could see visible flames coming from the building.

No one was in the building when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Metro West Fire Protection District said at the scene that the fire had caused substantial damage to the building and the roof was sagging.

The fire was mostly put out by 4:10 a.m. Fire officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

The spokesperson said the fire had been reported by citizens in the area.