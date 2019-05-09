ST. LOUIS — For owner Christian Ethridge, upsizing his Taco Circus restaurant has been a labor of love.

"We have a great patio, we're going to be cooking a great cuisine that is top-notch. The staff here is unsurpassed," said Ethridge. "And we really look forward to showing that to the community,"

Unfortunately, as everything was coming together, the restaurant was robbed before it even opened its doors to the public.

"They broke a window, cased the place grabbed a safe out of here," Ethridge said.

A portion of the robbery was caught on surveillance. According to the police report, there were some checks and a DVR in the safe.

But Ethridge said they won't let this break their spirit.

"The negativity that came in on this just kinda gets harnessed back into everything we're doing as far as serving this community... So, taking the good with the bad and just keep going forward."

They are still on track to bring a taste of Mexican food to the hill.

"We're gonna bring forth a great concept and were going to be cooking some great food," Ethridge said. "You're gonna want to bring your family back here time and time again."

