ST. LOUIS — Take your dog for one final party this summer!

Labor Day is the ‘unofficial’ end to summer. Several pools will close in the St. Louis area and they’re letting your pup get in a swim! The events below require current shot records.

North Pointe in Ballwin on Sept 3 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It costs $10 per dog

Bring your dogs down to North Pointe for an opportunity for them to swim in an controlled environment. We will offer multiple pools for the pooches to swim in and a lot of space to run. All dogs and children must be accompanied by an adult at least 18 years old. This is your dogs opportunity to swim, people are not allowed in the water. All urinary and fecal deposits are to be cleaned by the owner of the dog. No aggressive dogs will be allowed. All dogs must have current vaccinations.

Kirkwood Aquatic Center on Sept. 3 at 5 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 per dog/owner and $3 for each additional person. For more information call 314-984-6971.

Cool Canines Dog Pool Pawty on Sept. 4 at the Webster Groves Aquatic Center from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

It costs $10 per dog and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Barkley House. Owners may wade, but not swim with their dogs. Must be over the age of 13 to attend.

EDGE Aquatic Center in Ellisville Sept 5. At 5 p.m. and Sept. 7 at 9 a.m.

It costs $3 per person, $7 per dog and children under the age of 2 are free.

Dogs and their owners will have the opportunity to plunge, play, socialize, and have fun. Proceeds will benefit the Ellisville Dog Park.

Marilyn Fox Building in Chesterfield on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Dogs must be at least 6 months old and you must be 18 years old or older to bring a dog. It costs $5 for members and $10 for the public.

Well-mannered dogs are welcome with their human, up to two dogs per handler. Pups will receive a treat as they splash and doggie paddle for a fun afternoon. Current tags and rabies vaccination records must be presented at sign-in.

If you know of a dog pool party we missed, click here to send us an email!

