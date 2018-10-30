O'FALLON, Mo. — What’s happening tens of thousands of miles away is impacting what O’Fallon residents can put in their driveways.

Starting Oct. 30, residents will no longer be able to put paper and cardboard in their curbside recycling bins. Instead, they’ll have to haul them to the city’s Environmental Services Center, located at 1550 Progress Road. Residents can drive up and volunteers will help them put their recyclables in the appropriate bins.

You can still recycle glass, tin, aluminum and certain plastics in curbside bins.

City leaders say they hope the changes do not discourage people from recycling.

“If nothing else, please keep recycling what you can curbside,” said Tom Drabelle, O’Fallon Communications Director. “Keep doing your cans, your plastics. Most of those things won't biodegrade for hundreds, maybe thousands, of years. Those are the things we want to keep out of the landfill.”

Drabelle said the drive-up recycling is a temporary solution. The city is working on a long-term recycling plan.

For more information, visit ofallon.mo.us/recycling or call 636-272-0477.

