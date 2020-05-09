Family of fallen St. Louis police officer asking churches to ring bells in his memory

They are asking local churches to ring their bells at 2 p.m. this Sunday – the time of his memorial service

ST. LOUIS — The family of a St. Louis police officer who was killed in the line of duty is asking local churches to help honor his memory.

Officer Tamarris Bohannon was shot while responding to a call last Saturday and passed away from his injuries the next day.

His family is asking local churches to ring their bells at 2 p.m. this Sunday – the time of his memorial service

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is also honoring Bohannon’s memory on Sunday by having all U.S. and Missouri flags flown at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis.

On Friday, Dozens of people packed Tilles Park and raised their candles for Bohannon.

"These police officers they put on these uniforms with pride, just like my son. We all loved my son and he loved being a police officer," said Tamarris Bohannon’s father Alfred Bohannon.

How you can help

The family of St. Louis police Officer Tamarris Bohannon has set up a memorial fund.

Donations to the "Officer Bohnannon Memorial Fund" can be made in-person at any First Community Credit location in Missouri and Illinois.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, in partnership with Rebound911, has created a memorial shirt for officer Bohannon.

All the proceeds from the shirts will go to his family and the shirts will be available until Sept. 18.