After a busy week across the Midwest with measurable snow across the bi-state, tranquil weather is on the way for the Thanksgiving holiday travel period for most of the United States.

The jet stream will be positioned farther north across the border with Canada and relatively zonal, meaning there won't be as many disturbances moving through the upper atmosphere next week.

The Midwest will be mild, with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday across the Midwest. Temperatures around the bi-state will be in the mid-50s on Thanksgiving Day.

Across the Northeast, temperatures will be chilly but the weather will be mostly quiet this weekend and on Wednesday for heavy travel.

Low pressure is expected to be over the Pacific Northwest with unsettled weather Wednesday and Thursday.

It will be cold in the upper great Lakes this weekend, with snow flurries possible and highs in the 20s.

The Mid-Atlantic will also be quiet with temperatures in the 40s and 50s Wednesday and Thursday, and no precipitation is expected.

An area of low pressure is expected to track across Texas and Louisiana early next week into Wednesday, bringing stormy weather prior to Thanksgiving.

