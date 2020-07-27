Missouri's tax-free weekend still happening during pandemic

Some cities will expect shoppers from paying taxes on select items such as school supplies

ST. LOUIS — Several states hold back-to-school sales tax holidays.

It’s where shoppers are exempt from paying taxes on select items like school supplies, clothing, shoes and electronics such as laptops.

Missouri’s annual tax-free weekend is still on for next weekend.

It starts on Aug. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9.

The sales tax exemption is limited to:

Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less

School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500

Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500

Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150

Below is the list from the Missouri Department of Revenue of cities that have opted out of the tax holiday, which means city sales tax will still be collected

Alton

Ash Grove

Ashland

Battlefield

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Blackwater

Bland

Bloomfield

Bolivar

Boonville

Branson

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Cabool

California

Canton

Cape Girardeau

Carl Junction

Carthage

Cassville

Centertown

Chamois

Charlack

Chillicothe

Claycomo

Clayton

Collins

Columbia

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Doniphan

Edmundson

Eldon

Eldorado Springs

Ellsinore

Elsberry

Everton

Fair Grove

Farmington

Fayette

Ferguson

Festus

Flint Hill

Freeman

Fremont Hills

Frontenac

Garden City

Gerald

Glasgow

Granby

Grandin

Grant City

Green City

Greendale

Half Way

Hartville

Hawk Point

Higginsville

Hollister

Holts Summit

Houston

Ironton

Jane

Jefferson City

Joplin

Kingdom City

Kirkwood

Koshkonong

Ladue

Laurie

Leadington

Liberal

Licking

Loma Linda

Manchester

Maplewood

Marble Hill

Marceline

Marlborough Village

Marshfield

Marthasville

Merriam Woods Village

Meta

Moberly

Monett

Montgomery City

Moscow Mills

Mount Vernon

Naylor

Neosho

New Haven

New Madrid

New Melle

Nixa

Noel

Norborne

Northwoods

Oakland

Overland

Owensville

Ozark

Palmyra

Paris

Pattonsburg

Peculiar

Pevely

Platte Woods

Poplar Bluff

Purdy

Qulin

Reeds Spring

Richmond Heights

Riverside

Rock Hill

Rockaway Beach

Savannah

Sedalia

Seligman

Shelbina

Shrewsbury

Skidmore

Smithton

Smithville

Springfield

St. Ann

St. Elizabeth

St. Mary

St. Peters

Ste Genevieve

Stockton

Sugar Creek

Taos

Thayer

Town & Country

Trenton

Twin Oaks

University City

Urich

Vandalia

Velda

Walnut Grove

Warson Woods

Washburn

Waynesville

Webster Groves

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

While some school districts will do all virtual learning this fall, others plan to do a mix of in-person and virtual. Business Insider said most kids will still need a school supply refresh for the school year — whether it's in-person or all virtual.