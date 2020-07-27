Missouri's tax-free weekend still happening during pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Several states hold back-to-school sales tax holidays.
It’s where shoppers are exempt from paying taxes on select items like school supplies, clothing, shoes and electronics such as laptops.
Missouri’s annual tax-free weekend is still on for next weekend.
It starts on Aug. 7 at 12:01 a.m. and ends at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 9.
The sales tax exemption is limited to:
- Clothing – any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies – not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software – taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers – not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices – not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing calculators - not to exceed $150
Below is the list from the Missouri Department of Revenue of cities that have opted out of the tax holiday, which means city sales tax will still be collected
While some school districts will do all virtual learning this fall, others plan to do a mix of in-person and virtual. Business Insider said most kids will still need a school supply refresh for the school year — whether it's in-person or all virtual.
One of Missouri's largest school districts released what virtual school will look like. It noted families should still plan to purchase school supplies and that it's supply lists are designed to support in-person and virtual instruction.
