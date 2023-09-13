x
$100K lottery prize won in St. Charles County

One more $100,000 prize remains unclaimed in the game.
Credit: karenfoleyphoto - stock.adobe.co

ST. PETERS, Mo. — One person in St. Charles County is $100,000 richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. 

The "$100,00 Taxes Paid" scratchers ticket was sold at the QuikTrip on Main Street in St. Peters, Missouri Lottery said. 

The $100,000 top prize was redeemed at the Missouri Lottery Regional Office in St. Louis. 

The $5 "Taxes Paid" game offers more than $12 million in total prizes. When you win the $100,000 prize, all taxes are paid on the prize. 

Missouri Lottery did not release the name of the lottery ticket winner. 

